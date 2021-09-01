Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
