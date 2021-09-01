Cancel
Davidson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON, EASTERN FORSYTH AND WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 645 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Colfax, Oak Hollow Marina, Lake Brandt, Lake Jeanette Marina, Lake Townsend, Belews Creek, Sedge Garden and Belews Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

