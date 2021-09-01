Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Cabarrus, southeastern Mecklenburg and central Union Counties through 715 PM EDT At 646 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Downtown Concord to 9 miles northwest of Monroe. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monroe, South Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Indian Trail, Weddington, Stallings, Unionville, Wesley Chapel and Waxhaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH