Beauregard Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Beauregard, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Beauregard, southwestern Vernon Parishes in west central Louisiana and northeastern Newton Counties through 630 PM CDT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm NEAR New Llano, or NEAR Fort Polk, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Ridder, Rosepine, Fort Polk, New Llano, Tulla, Pickering and Evans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

