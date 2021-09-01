Cancel
Madison County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Yazoo County in central Mississippi Southwestern Madison County in central Mississippi * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benton, or 8 miles southeast of Yazoo City, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Little Yazoo around 550 PM CDT. Myrleville around 555 PM CDT. Annandale around 625 PM CDT. Madison and Ridgeland around 640 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Bentonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

