Bradley County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN BRADLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hilo, or 16 miles northwest of West Crossett, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Moro Bay State Park... Moro Bay Hilo... Marsden Vick... Blanchton HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

