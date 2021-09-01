Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Colquitt, Cook, Dougherty, Mitchell, Tift, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Cook; Dougherty; Mitchell; Tift; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cook County in south central Georgia Eastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia Southern Worth County in south central Georgia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 646 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near East Albany to 6 miles north of Doerun to near Ty Ty, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Moultrie, Putney, Camilla, Sylvester, Tifton, Omega, Norman Park, Baconton, Lenox, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sumner and Sale City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH