Australia shares set to open lower, NZ steady
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, with heavyweight mining stocks expected to drop on the back of weaker iron ore prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 73.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged in early trading. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
