WWE

100 years of Maroon Wrestling; Perry Wrestling Foundation to host several celebratory events, PDJ to release special magazine commemorating momentous occasion

pdjnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerry Wrestling will celebrate its 100th year of wrestling during the 2021-22 season. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the Perry Wrestling Foundation (PWF) is planning a celebration reunion weekend expected to be filled with ‘... fun, reminiscing and reconnecting’ with everyone who has been part of the Maroons’ iconic wrestling program. The PWF has released the dates for the reunion…

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

