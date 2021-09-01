Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'White Noise' Producer Uri Singer Nabs Rights to Vladimir Nabokov's 'Invitation to a Beheading' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger has been carving out a niche for himself by developing literary classics into potential films. He recently obtained the rights to Kurt Vonnegut’s “Hocus Pocus” and Don DeLillo’s “The Silence.” He is also producing another DeLillo adaptation “White Noise,” which is currently filming with Noah Baumbach directing Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Singer is also producing “The King of Oil,” set at Universal, with John Krasinski’s Sunday Night, with Matt Damon attached to play the lead role based on the book “The King of Oil” by Daniel Amman, adapted by Joe Shrapnel and Anne Waterhouse.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Adrian Lyne
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Don Delillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invitation To A Beheading#White Noise#Uri#White Noise#Delillo#Universal#The Wylie Agency#Knol Law Pc#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Lost Daughter’ Is A Fantastic Feature Debut For Director Maggie Gyllenhaal [Venice Review]

With “The Lost Daughter,” director Maggie Gyllenhaal wears melancholy like a second skin. One of her generation’s most underrated actors, she moves through her films with a flicker of otherworldly woe; an organic ability that has routinely been informing the highlights of her filmography to date, from the erotically manic “Secretary,” to the gritty “Sherrybaby,” and more recently, the wistful thriller, “The Kindergarten Teacher.” In other words, Gyllenhaal has always possessed an auteurial sway over the films she was in, putting on them her signature ethereal stamp.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Cyrano' Review: A Dashing Peter Dinklage Offers a Fresh Spin on a Romantic Classic

English audiences have long been partial to Romeo and Juliet, but in this critic’s outside-the-box opinion, Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” is the more romantic play. For starters, its tragedy hinges not on teenage impatience and suicide, but deep, long-unrequited affection. Convinced that his physical appearance makes him unworthy of his beloved Roxanne, the chivalrous Cyrano dares not express his ardor directly, ultimately taking his secret to the grave. And yet, Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers is told and retold infinitely more often than Rostand’s.
MoviesL.A. Weekly

New Documentary Explores The Meaning of Hilter

In 1985, Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise centered on a vexed college professor who had pioneered the field of Hitler Studies. It read like satire, but it wasn’t, really. Sebastian Haffner’s book The Meaning of Hitler had been in print for a decade already, and the fecund realm of reflective study has been expanding ever since. This corpus may propagate infinitely, for the simple reason that there’s no final “understanding” of Hitler as a personality or as cultural signifier, and no real way to reduce the Holocaust to any sort of morally graspable interpretation. He and it will always seem incomprehensible to us, and by “us” I don’t mean the many, many millions of Americans who identify as white supremacists/separatists.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp to Star in US Exec-Produced Dark Fable 'The Nix' (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Academy-award nominated Norwegian actor Liv Ullmann (‘The Emigrants,’ ‘Face to Face’), Ane Dahl Torp (“Charter”, “Home Ground”) and model-turned actor Elsa Brisinger, have been cast in the forthcoming Swedish dark fable “The Nix.”. The eerie pic anchored in Scandinavian mythology was pitched on Wednesday at Haugesund’s Nordic Co-Production Market...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Matt Dillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg to Headline Simone de Beauvoir-Nelson Algren Romance Movie 'An Ocean Apart' (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Dillon (“The House That Jack Built”) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Antichrist,” “Nymphomaniac”) are attached to star in Fred Garson’s “An Ocean Apart,” a period drama about the romantic affair between French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir and American writer Nelson Algren. The film is being developed by French producer Olivier Delbosc...
MoviesNew Haven Register

MTV Documentary Films Acquires Ryan White's Short 'Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker' (EXCLUSIVE)

Directed by Ryan White (“The Case Against 8,” “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “The Keepers” and Apple TV Plus’ “Visible: Out on Television”), “Coded” tells the story of early 20th century gay illustrator J.C. Leyendecker, whose advertising work was often coded with LGBTQ imagery. Despite Leyendecker’s success — he had more Saturday Evening Post covers than Norman Rockwell — his legacy has largely gone unnoticed.
MoviesVanity Fair

After Bob Ross: Five More Documentaries About Art and Exploitation

Onscreen, Bob Ross was a one-man symphony of warmth. The artist, known for his instructional PBS series The Joy of Painting, was an emblem of gentle energy, beloved for his ASMR-soft voice, his tranquil energy, and his everyone-can-do-it spirit about painting. But in the documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, it’s revealed that Ross’s legacy has been embroiled in legal battles—with Ross’s son, Steve Ross, being cut out of Bob Ross Inc., the company that owns and licenses his father’s likeness. It’s a sobering exploration of art and exploitation, and that awful place where commerce and financial greed can spoil an artist’s intentions posthumously. For more films that corner this tough conversation, look no further than these five recommendations, which explore this tetchy territory in both light and dark ways.
MoviesLiterary Hub

A Very Particular Risk: Aimee Bender on Jane Campion and Kazuo Ishiguro

In 1993, I trudged up Fillmore St. in San Francisco to see the film The Piano with a friend at the (now closed) Clay Theater; I’d heard good things about the movie, the first female director to win the Palme D’Or at Cannes, and we settled into the rickety seats, chatting before the lights dimmed. When the opening sequence began, I loved it instantly: the roiling sea, Michael Nyman’s aching piano compositions, Holly Hunter with a grave face in black bonnet and billowing dress, a boarded-up piano on a beach, the seamlessly combined tones of fairy tale and realism, and as the story progressed, I felt inside myself a total surrender to Jane Campion’s vision, the rare and enthralling feeling of knowing that wherever she took me, I would go. I trusted her entirely. There are occasional moments when one feels a full affinity with a piece of art in this way, feels taught by it, deeply, in the moment, in a way that changes, and this would turn out to be one of those for me.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Annette' Producer Charles Gillibert Discusses Plans For Newly-Acquired Revered Banner Les Films du Losange (EXCLUSIVE)

Charles Gillibert, the thriving French producer behind Leos Carax’s Cannes prizewinning “Annette,” spoke to Variety about his recent acquisition of Les Films du Losange, one of France’s oldest and most revered auteur-driven production and distribution companies. Gillibert teamed up with French financier Alexis Dantec, former managing director of the film...
Moviesseattlepi.com

141 Entertainment to Remake 'Tel Aviv on Fire' Set on the Arizona-Mexican Border (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Adam Mirels and Robbie Mirels of 141 Entertainment, the team behind Ana Lily Amirpour’s hotly anticipated “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” which plays Sunday in competition at the Venice Film Festival, have signed an option to remake director-writer Sameh Zoabi’s 2018 Venice Horizons Award entry “Tel Aviv on Fire.” The adaptation will be set on the border between the Sonora region of Mexico and a small Arizona town.
Moviesworldofreel.com

Darius Khondji Set as DP for James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’

I can report that Darius Khondji (“Uncut Gems”) is set to lens James Gray’s upcoming “Armageddon Time.” An immense addition to Gray’s film as Khondji is one of the very best cinematographers working today. This Tehran-born camera genius has worked with some of the greatest directors in the world. He...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Pablo Larraín & Natalie Portman On The Set Of JACKIE

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín’s Jackie is framed around the widow’s interview with a journalist and it’s through this device which we get to see her begin to build the legend of JFK and Camelot (fascinating in itself). Told in a variety of flashbacks, Larraín shows us Jackie in various forms, ranging from distressed to resolute. Noah Oppenheim’s script gives star Natalie Portman a lot to work with and her performance is strong, even if it’s a bit to head-on, accent-wise at times. She’s given an impressive supporting cast to work with, sharing the screen with Billy Crudup, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Richard E.Grant and the late John Hurt.
Visual ArtNashville Scene

The New Documentary The Lost Leonardo Muses About Authorship

Leonardo da Vinci was lucky enough to live centuries before “branding” and “post-truth” became buzzwords. But as Andreas Koefoed’s new documentary The Lost Leonardo shows, his legacy is still tarnished by them. Interviewing art critics, restorer Dianne Modestini, dealers and even a former CIA agent, Koefoed constructs two narratives out of his material. First, The Lost Leonardo shows the process by which the “Salvador Mundi,” a painting of Jesus rediscovered in New Orleans, transforms from a Renaissance portrait in the style of da Vinci that could’ve been painted by anyone to a certified da Vinci masterpiece. The second one is related, showing the painting’s vast elevation in price. It initially sold for the reasonable price of $1,175, but exponential inflation set in by the time Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid almost half a billion dollars for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy