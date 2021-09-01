'White Noise' Producer Uri Singer Nabs Rights to Vladimir Nabokov's 'Invitation to a Beheading' (EXCLUSIVE)

In 1993, I trudged up Fillmore St. in San Francisco to see the film The Piano with a friend at the (now closed) Clay Theater; I’d heard good things about the movie, the first female director to win the Palme D’Or at Cannes, and we settled into the rickety seats, chatting before the lights dimmed. When the opening sequence began, I loved it instantly: the roiling sea, Michael Nyman’s aching piano compositions, Holly Hunter with a grave face in black bonnet and billowing dress, a boarded-up piano on a beach, the seamlessly combined tones of fairy tale and realism, and as the story progressed, I felt inside myself a total surrender to Jane Campion’s vision, the rare and enthralling feeling of knowing that wherever she took me, I would go. I trusted her entirely. There are occasional moments when one feels a full affinity with a piece of art in this way, feels taught by it, deeply, in the moment, in a way that changes, and this would turn out to be one of those for me.