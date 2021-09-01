Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Darlington Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

● As the final 10-race stretch of the season begins for Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, so does the final push in the pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year title. Though Briscoe is not part of the playoff field, he does have a chance to become just the third driver to earn Rookie of the Year honors in NASCAR’s top three national series. He would also be the first former ARCA Racing Series Rookie of the Year titleholder to accomplish the feat.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Chase Briscoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Stewart Haas Racing#Ford#Stewart Haas Racing#Shr#Arca#Highpoint#Founders Online#Xfinity Series#Tsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Racing News

Jordan Fish tweets about Denny Hamlin; Account deleted

Did she send a breakup message via twitter to the NASCAR driver?. NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish have long been partnered. However, the couple were never married. Jordan Fish is a former member of the Lady Cats, the dance group for the Charlotte Bobcats. In 2007, she asked if he would support her Miss South Carolina event, he did. She went to dinner to thank him and they quickly became a couple.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR driver goes from first to last in the playoffs

Kevin Harvick entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the top seeded driver last year. This year, he enters in last place among the 16 playoff drivers. A lot can change in a year for a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is a perfect example of that; he won seven races in last year’s regular season and two in the first three-race round of the playoffs.
Motorsportsksl.com

Have You Seen This? NASCAR driver takes world's best shortcut

Have You Seen This? NASCAR driver takes world's best shortcut (NASCAR on NBC, Twitter) — INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY — Why didn't I think of that?. We've all asked ourselves this question at one time or another, usually when we see someone do something so innovative and effective that we're all left staring in awe.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington

The 2021 playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway with a crown jewel event no less -- the Southern 500. Kyle Larson enters the race as the top seed in the reset standings ahead of Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Race: Southern 500. Date: Sunday, September 5th, 2021. Start time: 6...
Elk Grove, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Tony Stewart reveals one of his biggest regrets

Three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart admitted that one of the biggest regrets in his professional career came late last NASCAR season. When it started to become clear that Kyle Larson would indeed return to the NASCAR Cup Series following what was an indefinite suspension handed down to him for using the N-word during a livestreamed iRacing event, one potential landing spot stood out above all the rest.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series playoff primer: Schedule, points, TV info

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Over the 26-race regular season, we saw: Michael McDowell score a dramatic first Cup win in the Daytona 500; Kyle Larson firmly re-establish himself in NASCAR and lead Hendrick Motorsports in its return to dominance; Aric Almirola jump from 27th in points to the playoffs with an upset at New Hampshire; and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, last year’s winningest drivers, both go winless.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Takes a Hilarious Shot at Kyle Larson After Day on the Golf Course

On Wednesday, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin hilariously roasted fellow racer Kyle Larson following their outing on the golf course today. Hamlin and Larson got a round in earlier today, and by the sounds of it, Denny came out on top today. Either that or his trash talking is throwing us all off to make us think that’s the case. The FedEx No. 11 driver shared a photo of Larson teeing off on one of the 18 holes. There’s some trees lining the left side of the hole, but past that the fairway seems wide open.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Tony Stewart discusses SRX's future, missing out on Kyle Larson, and NASCAR Cup Series 2021 struggles

For racing icon Tony Stewart, the year 2021 has presented quite the mixed bag. In his personal life, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion has experienced the joy of getting engaged to NHRA drag racer Leah Pruett. Professionally, Stewart has also overseen the successful launch of the Superstar Racing Experience, a series which he both co-owns and won the first-ever championship in.
MotorsportsMiami Herald

NASCAR at Daytona live race updates: Chase Elliott wins stage 1

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway is tonight. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is 400 miles (160 laps) with stages ending on laps 50, 100 and 160. All times are Eastern. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. Live NASCAR race updates. Stage 2. 8:47...

Comments / 0

Community Policy