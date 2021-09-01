Cancel
Future lockdowns will likely be only for unvaccinated: Hirji

By Richard Harley
niagaranow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Ontario goes back into lockdown, it likely will apply only to people who are unvaccinated, says Niagara's chief medical officer of health Dr. Mustafa Hirji. While it would be an unprecedented move for Canadians, it's the best way to stop the negative impacts on the economy, while also "rewarding" people who have done their part to protect their neighbours by getting the jab, Hirji told a media conference Monday.

