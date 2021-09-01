Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Bookkeeper/HOA Administration - Aspen Property Management

Park Record
 7 days ago

Seeking a motivated individual to join a well established and growing HOA and Property Management Firm. Part time position (24 - 30 hours a week). Previous HOA bookkeeping and administration experience is highly desirable. Applicant should have a friendly, helpful attitude, ability to multi-task, have very strong communication (written and verbal) and organizational skills. Duties include bookkeeping, office management, daily communication with owners and HOA Board Members, and attend occasional HOA board and annual meetings.

classifieds.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Hoa#Property Management Firm#Hoa Board#Ged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Hiring: Assistant Property Manager

Communicate/coordinate with tenants and vendors to address/resolve issues. Excellent communication, detail oriented, ability to prioritize and problem solve. Part time, flexible schedule. $13-$16 per hour. Reply to: P.O. Box 568,. Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
Elizabeth City, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Elizabeth City manager on administrative leave with pay, attorney says

Elizabeth City Manager Montre Freeman has been placed on administrative leave with pay, Elizabeth City personnel attorney John Leidy said Tuesday. The City Council took the action to place Freeman on leave following a two-hour closed session late Monday night. After the closed session, City Council unanimously voted to appoint...
JobsUnion

Sales & Retention Representative

Job 1921, Circulation Sales and Retention Representative - The Union Grass Valley, CA, US 30+ days ago. Coordinate all circulation sales and retention efforts for The Union. Work with the Home Delivery Manager, Single Copy Manager and Customer Service Staff to achieve revenue growth through subscription sales, subscriber retention, single copy promotion, NIE promotion and third-party sales. This is a key position in the Circulation department and reports directly to the Circulation Director. Our application process is two parts. Please start hereand complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application.
JobsPark Record

Part-Time Para Educator - South Summit School District

Is seeking applicants for a part-time para educator in South Summit Middle School. Flexible Schedules Training Provided Competitive Pay. Please visit the Employment link for applications and a detailed job description at: https://www.ssummit.org For more information contact Lucinda Josie at 435-783-4301. South Summit School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Park City, UTPark Record

Medical Secretary - The Orthopedic Partners an RCM Clinic

$500.00 Sign-on Bonus Salt Lake City and Park City- Medical Secretary: Full Time/ Benefit position working at The Orthopedic Partners. Must have excellent patient relation skills in person and over the phone, attention to detail, follow through and customer service excellence. Core functions include surgery scheduling, patient in-take, check-out, clinic scheduling, phones, computer organization for clinic and hospital interface, and patient service/education in a fast paced environment.
Jobscounty10.com

CWC is hiring a Director of Human Resources

**For full consideration please submit your application by the initial review date of September 17, 2021. Attach a current Resume/CV and a Cover Letter. Resume/CV and Cover Letter can either be attached as a .docx or.pdf or listed in the space provided in the application. If documents are attached, just list “see attachment” in the space provided in the application. For assistance, please email cwchr@cwc.edu or call 307-855-2112. **
Credits & LoansInternational Business Times

How To Apply For A PPP Or Small Business Loan

If your business needs financial assistance, the government, through the Small Business Administration (SBA), provides financing options by partnering with third-party lenders. These lenders include local banks, finance trusts and Certified Development Companies (CDCs). Popular small business loan options include a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and small business loan. If you're considering applying, here is some useful information to get you started.
JobsPark Record

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE / SNOW PLOWER - TALISKER HOA

These are fun and exciting jobs with excellent pay and benefits working for a great company with super cool people! Property Maintenance includes snow plowing, street cleaning, weeding, tree cutting, some carpentry, painting and lots of other fun duties as assigned. CDL Class B. or higher (We will help train for your CDL.) Professional attitude and presentation, ability to work alone or as a team. The surroundings are beautiful, and those of us who work here consider ourselves very fortunate. Come join our team, we would love to meet you!
SoftwareRealty Today

A Quick Guide To HOA and Community Management

Owning your own home is a truly wonderful accomplishment. Not only do you have a place to go and raise your family, but you also have a nice valuable property that you can use as an investment if that's something you are inclined to do. Whenever you purchase property (such as a condo) in certain types of communities, you may end up becoming part of the homeowners association. If you are inclined to take on a leadership role within the HOA, then you may find yourself dealing with the challenges and exciting opportunities doing so affords. It can be a complicated, nuanced process replete with its own unique challenges. Here's a short guide to HOA and community management.
IndustryForConstructionPros.com

Four Causes of Construction Project Delays & How to Solve Them

When compared with other industries, construction has been slow to adopt digital technology. However, contractors and clients alike should consider deploying construction project management software to improve efficiency and prevent construction delays. Here, we discuss the four main causes of construction delays, as well as the ways project management software...
Retaildailytrib.com

Free online training available for customer service workers

Anyone interested in advancing their customer service career can now access free online training through the PATHS for Texas initiative hosted by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area and funded through the Walmart Foundation’s Pursuit of Advanced Training in High-Demand Skills grant. Training provided through the initiative is recognized nationally and...
Economymultihousingnews.com

How to Motivate Property Management Teams

If you want to operate a successful residential community, focus on making your employees happy and motivated. “Property management is relationship building,” said Alan Kessman, regional manager at Universe Holdings. ”We don’t manage property. We manage people.”. When property management companies lose staff, they must place more responsibility on a...
Educationthestand.org

Union training programs: Apply for Career Connect funding

OLYMPIA (Aug. 23, 2021) — Career Connect Washington is a public-private initiative that works with schools and employers across the state to give meaningful real-world job experiences to students of all ages — and workers up to age 30. The program’s intermediaries bridge connections between industry and educators to create and scale Career Launch, Preparation, and Awareness/Exploration programs.
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Neighborhood HOAs propose paths for trails

During the citizen’s agenda of Tuesday’s Coppell City Council meeting, representatives from the Homeowners Associations (HOA) of the East Lake, Magnolia Park and Westhaven neighborhoods provided the council with a detailed report of their proposed trail connection. The report consisted of reports from an engineer as well as reports on...
realtytimes.com

Eye For Compromise In Your HOA

One of the vexing issues a new board has to contend with is lax enforcement of owner additions and modifications by former boards. Lack of enforcement often results in non-compliant decks, fences, sheds and other creature comforts. The violators sometimes claim they got verbal approval from the developer or some long gone board president. Others claim they didn't know approval was necessary. But for whatever reason, there are now a boatload of violations that need to be reconciled. How should the current board deal with them?
Educationmiami.edu

Master of Health Administration Program achieves both AACSB and CAHME accreditation

“We have joined the ranks of only a handful of business school-based MHA programs that have achieved dual accreditation,” said Michael T. French, professor and department chair, Health Management and Policy, and the MHA’s Academic Director. “This accomplishment speaks to the quality of our MHA program and its value to students who seek fundamental business skills to jumpstart or grow their career across health systems, physician groups, insurance companies, pharmaceutical firms, not-for-profit institutions, and other health care organizations.”
SoftwareAxios

Real Estate Business Specialist

American Forest Management, Inc. (AFM) is the largest forest consulting and real estate brokerage firm in the United States. AFM currently manages over 6 million acres of privately owned timberland and has sold over $2 billion in real estate transactions. With 273 employees operating from 49 offices located in 16 states, AFM’s team of professionals is focused on meeting client needs by providing a complete range of forestry services. Our small regionally dispersed offices allow us to provide individualized services, and our large overall size allows us to coordinate teams of foresters and technical specialists for large, complex jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy