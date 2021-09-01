Bookkeeper/HOA Administration - Aspen Property Management
Seeking a motivated individual to join a well established and growing HOA and Property Management Firm. Part time position (24 - 30 hours a week). Previous HOA bookkeeping and administration experience is highly desirable. Applicant should have a friendly, helpful attitude, ability to multi-task, have very strong communication (written and verbal) and organizational skills. Duties include bookkeeping, office management, daily communication with owners and HOA Board Members, and attend occasional HOA board and annual meetings.classifieds.parkrecord.com
