New Jersey’s death toll from Hurricane Ida stood at 27 people as of Sunday evening, the highest statewide total in the country, according to reports. The victims, young and old, male and female, were concentrated in a half-dozen counties in the central and northern part of the state, including Essex, Mercer, Passaic, Somerset and Union. In Hunterdon County, in the state’s sparsely populated west-central region along the Delaware River, the storm took a disproportionately cruel toll, with six deaths.