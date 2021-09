Fox News anchor Dan Bongino listed all the lies told by President Biden about Afghanistan on his Saturday show "Unfiltered." Dan Bongino: Let's stop not play any word game nonsense, Joe Biden is a liar. That means he lies about stuff all the time. Any word game, 'he's misinformed', no, he's a liar. His lies have gotten people killed. Go through some of his biggest lies one by one about Afghanistan and his dreadful deadly response to it. Here is lie number one. Joe Biden said his predecessor Donald Trump made a deal he couldn't get out of.