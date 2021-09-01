Cancel
'White Noise' Producer Uri Singer Nabs Rights to Vladimir Nabokov's 'Invitation to a Beheading' (EXCLUSIVE)

Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger has been carving out a niche for himself by developing literary classics into potential films. He recently obtained the rights to Kurt Vonnegut’s “Hocus Pocus” and Don DeLillo’s “The Silence.” He is also producing another DeLillo adaptation “White Noise,” which is currently filming with Noah Baumbach directing Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Singer is also producing “The King of Oil,” set at Universal, with John Krasinski’s Sunday Night, with Matt Damon attached to play the lead role based on the book “The King of Oil” by Daniel Amman, adapted by Joe Shrapnel and Anne Waterhouse.

