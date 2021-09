The Giants’ offense started slow last season. And then it stayed slow. And then it moved through the year, like a snail. It never picked up. It never really get any better. Daniel Jones threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. That was his season-high for yards. He only threw multiple touchdowns in a game three more times. Only the Jets scored fewer points than the Giants. And that was with an offense full of familiar faces.