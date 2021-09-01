USPS is Looking for Committed Individuals to Fill Immediate Openings

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. We have, for over 245 years, delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. The Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond.