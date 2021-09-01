Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

USPS is Looking for Committed Individuals to Fill Immediate Openings

By USPS
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA, CA — The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. We have, for over 245 years, delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. The Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond.

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Postal Service#American#City Carrier Assistants#Postal Support Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy