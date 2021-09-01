Cancel
New Orleans, LA

ULM Rad Tech students compete at LSRT Annual Conference

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Louisiana Monroe Student Radiologic Technology Association and faculty attended the Louisiana Society of Radiologic Technologists Annual Conference in New Orleans. Pictured, top row, from left, are students Amber DeFatta, Sydney Rinehart, Blake Stone, Madison Bordelon, Courtnei Webster, Alyssa Parish, Alice Adams, Sydnie Guidry, Katie Wiley, Janet Akers-Montgomery (event moderator), and Brett Bennett, ULM RADT Program Director; and bottom, from left, David Gould, Taejah Watkins, Makiya Nettles, Miya Reed, Gabrielle Marvin, Maegan Callais, Raelyn McDaniel, Maci Harris, and Rebecca Hamm, ULM RADT Assistant Professor. Courtesy photo.

