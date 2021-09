The first World Cup Qualifying game for the USMNT since the debacle against Trinidad & Tobago was somewhat anticlimactic. A thunderous rendition of the El Salvador national anthem created an electric atmosphere which gave way to a game that saw very few clear-cut chances for either team. In the end it finished 0-0 with each team earning a point. The result and performance left US fans split. Half thought it was not a good result and it’s time to hit the panic button. But the modus operandi for the US in World Cup Qualifying has always been to steal points whenever possible on the road and to take care of business at home. The US got a point on the road and it’s time to start taking care of business at home as they return to Nashville to take on Canada.