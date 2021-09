Figures from UK Finance show that the British public are sitting on piles of loose change worth an estimated £50 million. The research shows that due to Covid-19 lockdowns, people have held onto cash for three times longer than before and when people receive coins, many are storing them at home rather than spending or donating them. This is particularly the case with lower denomination coins - more than half of those surveyed said they usually leave 1p, 2p, 5p and 10p change at home.