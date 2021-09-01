Cancel
Collier County, FL

Power lines to be buried underground in multiple Collier neighborhoods

By Jennifer Kveglis
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – FPL is doing some digging in neighborhoods across Southwest Florida. It is targeting 18 Collier County neighborhoods and counting for its Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program to convert overhead power lines to underground cables.

FPL chooses neighborhoods based on the most power outages per square mile after storms like Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma.

Wednesday, crews drilled away on Rudder Road in The Moorings neighborhood in Naples. FPL workers attached a conduit to a boring, then drilled underground and dragged it about 50 feet over.

Resident, Lee Russell said after living in the dark post-Hurricane Irma, she’s grateful her neighborhood was chosen.

“Almost three weeks, one of the neighbors went and stood in front of an FPL truck to stop them and ask them why we didn’t have power,” Russell said.

Underground cables keep power more than 50% more resilient during storms. Especially with falling tree limbs and debris as one of the leading causes of power outages.

Storm Secure projects like this are funded by all FPL customers and are included under “non-fuel” charges on monthly bills.

