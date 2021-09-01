Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

“I Treated My Asthma With a Plant-Based Diet.” Here’s What the Research Says

By Maté Jarais
Posted by 
Kiss 103.1 FM
Kiss 103.1 FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The list of medical conditions that could benefit from a switch to a plant-based diet seems to be growing, and asthma, the chronic respiratory condition, is also getting a good hard look from researchers around the globe. I have suffered from serious asthma and switching to a plant-based diet helped me, so looking into foods that trigger asthma, and possible dietary changes to help reduce asthma symptoms is a topic that's personal to me.

mykiss1031.com

Comments / 0

Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Plant Based Foods#Dairy Products#Vegetarian Diet#Lant#Quvar#Nutrition Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
Related
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
Fitnessmykiss1031.com

7 Drinks That Keep Blood Sugar Low and Support Weight Loss

We’re usually all aware of how food impacts our body, but oftentimes we overlook the fact that the beverages we drink can do the same thing. Many drinks can be riddled with calories and added sugar which makes our blood glucose soar. Having high blood sugar (also called hyperglycemia) for a long period of time can lead to damaged blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve problems.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement To Take if You Sit All Day, Says Dietitian

If you have a desk job or tend to sit most of the day, you're definitely in the majority in the United States. The average American adult sits more than at any other time in history. According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950. And physically active jobs only make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. workforce.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Healthy Oil Can Help Fight Inflammation, Joint Pain, and Skin Aging

As we get older, it’s in our best interest to eat a healthy diet. Aging makes us more susceptible to conditions like heart disease and diabetes, not to mention cosmetic issues like wrinkles. Getting the right nutrients can help us protect ourselves. And since healthy fats are one of the most important nutrients for aging adults, consuming foods like sesame oil is a good option.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Pecans, New Study Says

Would you believe us if we said a handful of pecans a day may keep the cardiologist away? Researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA) conducted an eight-week study to determine if these crunchy textured nuts play a beneficial role in heart health. In order to do this, they gathered...
NutritionFood Network

The 6 Nutrients Vegetarian and Vegan Diets May Be Missing

If you follow a meatless diet, make sure you're getting enough of these six key nutrients. Research has long supported that eating more plant-based foods can reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and even some cancers. However, whether you choose to eat this way part-time or all of the time, there are a few nutrients that need to be on your radar to make sure you are getting enough. Luckily, there many whole food sources, fortified foods, and supplements to ensure you are meeting the daily nutrient requirements. If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, or plan on switching any time soon, be mindful of these 6 nutrients.
Dietsnatureworldnews.com

Why Plant-Based Diet 'Fruitarianism' is Actually Harmful to Your Health

Plant-based diet and eating patterns had grown popular among consumers for quite some time now, one of them being the 'fruitarian' diet. This form of diet is subset of dietary veganism which mainly based on consumption of raw fruit, like nuts and seeds, but without meat or animal products. However, this type of restrictive diet is not as healthy as it sounds, according to recent evidence.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

If you've got an insatiable sweet tooth, chances are you've tried just about every treat out there to help quell those cravings. If you're looking for a sweet treat that will do more than just satisfy that sugar jones, however, tart cherries might just give you the most bang for your buck. Read on to discover the side effects of eating cherries, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your diet, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
DietsCNN

Interested in the keto diet? Here’s everything you need to know

When Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” fame heard about the keto diet on a podcast, he decided to give it a try because, as he says, “I enjoy fatty foods.”. He found that he lost weight and started feeling healthier, so he bought a keto cookbook and listened to a few more podcasts, all in service of educating himself about this new way of eating. And, as he says, “the rest is history” — Guadagnino is now the author of a cookbook on the subject: “The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great” ($24.83; amazon.com).
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Ultra-processed food is linked to heart disease, study confirms

In a new study from the University of Athens, researchers found weekly consumption of ultra-processed food is linked with an increased risk of heart disease. Ultra-processed food refers to a wide range of products such as mass produced bread, ready meals, fast foods, sweets and desserts, salty snacks, breakfast cereals, reconstituted meat including chicken and fish nuggets, instant noodles and soups, tinned vegetables with added salt, sugar-coated dried fruit, sodas and sweetened beverages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy