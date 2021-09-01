Cancel
Joe Rogan announces he has COVID four months after John Oliver called him a "f*cking moron" for spreading vaccine skepticism

 4 days ago
In May, the Last Week Tonight host went after the former NewsRadio star and podcaster for saying (and later taking back) that 21-year-olds shouldn't get vaccinated. "Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you," said Oliver. "He's a f*cking moron. And those are his words, not mine." Today, Rogan announced he has COVID and that he "threw the kitchen sink at it" with various medications, including horse dewormer Ivermectin.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
