Joe Rogan announces he has COVID four months after John Oliver called him a "f*cking moron" for spreading vaccine skepticism
In May, the Last Week Tonight host went after the former NewsRadio star and podcaster for saying (and later taking back) that 21-year-olds shouldn't get vaccinated. "Stop listening to what Joe Rogan tells you," said Oliver. "He's a f*cking moron. And those are his words, not mine." Today, Rogan announced he has COVID and that he "threw the kitchen sink at it" with various medications, including horse dewormer Ivermectin.www.primetimer.com
