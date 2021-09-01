Cancel
RIP: Nene Leakes Husband, Gregg Leakes, Has Passed Away At 66

By Tai Perkins
HOT 97
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Real Housewives of Atlanta” beloved cast member, Gregg Leakes, has passed away after losing his battle with colon cancer. Family friend and publicist Ernest Dukes released a statement that reads “today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Gregg Leakes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Real Housewives#Atlanta#Greggleakes
