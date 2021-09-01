RIP: Nene Leakes Husband, Gregg Leakes, Has Passed Away At 66

Paying their respects. NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, died on Wednesday, September 1, after a battle with cancer. He was 66. “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” a publicist for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said in a statement to Us Weekly. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”