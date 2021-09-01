RIP: Nene Leakes Husband, Gregg Leakes, Has Passed Away At 66
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” beloved cast member, Gregg Leakes, has passed away after losing his battle with colon cancer. Family friend and publicist Ernest Dukes released a statement that reads “today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”www.hot97.com
