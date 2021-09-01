Cancel
PID Results Wednesday September 1st, 2021

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

4th-$29,900, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 46.050, 58.050, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.950. Scratched: Country Ruckus. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Resist the Devil120344-24-hd2-21-1½A. Ayala1.40. Society Boy120623-hd3-11-hd2-2P. Morales0.90. Quiet Amigo120715-2½5-1½3-2½3-2¾W. Alencar21.70. Magicstick1204776-15-24-3¼K. Fox33.40. Moca Monster120166-½76-55-1¼M. Pino24.90. Original Lost Boy124552-1½2-½4-1½6-8¼F. Salazar Becerra23.00. Punx120231-hd1-hd77A. Gallardo6.40. 3 (3)Resist the Devil4.802.202.20.

PID Results Thursday August 26th, 2021

6th-$17,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.830, 50.030, 1:13.680, 1:26.130, 00.000, 1:38.580. Winner: CH G, 4, by Anthony's Cross-Lover Gone Wild. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. A Cotswold Village121633-½2-½1-hd1-hd1-5½W. Martinez2.80. On Base121566665-6½2-1A. Valdes9.90. Science to Win121215-25-1½5-1½4-2½3-nkM. Allen10.10. Pawnbroker121444-13-2½2-hd3-34-¾H. Villa-Gomez4.10. Dalliance121351-½1-hd3-32-25-27P. Morales5.80. Claw117122-½4-2½4-2½66A. Ayala1.30. 6 (6)A Cotswold Village7.605.203.80. 5...
BC-Results PID-8-Add

8th_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 7:51. Time 1:09.51. Fast. Scratched_Bret's At Caddies, Golden Emperor, Heraclitus, Mr. Cat. Also Ran_Donald, Sweet N Silver, Indian Tango, Save the Drama, I'm a Cool Man, Deep Thinker. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-1-8-7-3-6) 6 Correct Paid $834.94. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-7-3-6) 4 Correct Paid $111.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $6.75. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-4) paid $110.05. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-4-12) paid $432.28. Daily Double (3-6) paid $20.40. Exacta (6-2) paid $161.40. Attendance 512. $574,475. Handle $25,502. Total Handle $599,977.
BC-Results Elko County Fair

1st_$5,000, , 3YO up, 3½f, hazy. 1 (1) T Heart Bonus Round (D.Erickson)15.803.603.20. Off 1:10. Time 1:80.95. Fast. Also Ran_Buzio, Jr Majestic Flight, Run Run Rosie. Exacta (1-5) paid $21.60. Quinella (1-5) paid $12.60. Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $338.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Mountaineer Park Results Sunday

1st_$16,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear. Off 7:03. Time 1:00.41. Good. Scratched_Fior Di Latte, Never At All, Silver Destroyer, Theartofcompromise. Also Ran_Awildas Treasure, Pivotal Woman, Halfy, Segoviana, Verve's Sky. Perfecta (8-9) paid $30.60. $1 Superfecta (8-9-3-10) paid $76.20. $1 Trifecta (8-9-3) paid $44.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company...
Lethbridge Results Combined Sunday

1st_$5,588, stk, 2YO, 5f, clear. Alberta Bred Two Year Old S. Off 1:15. Time 1:02.23. Fast. Also Ran_Red Echo, Italian Cougar. Exacta (2-1) paid $55.40. Trifecta (2-1-3) paid $158.90. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$5,588, stk, 3YO F, 6f, clear. Alberta Bred Three Year Old Fillies S.
BC-Results Arlington, Combined

1st_$11,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Off 2:32. Time 1:39.62. Fast. Scratched_Street Edge. Also Ran_Dom Caetano, Ned Christie. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $82.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-4-3) paid $28.06. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-4) paid $88.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$10,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear. 2 (2)...
Sweetwater County Fair Results Sunday September 5th, 2021

4th-$5,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.720. Austin's Ace126122-hd2-hd1-hd1-½E. Ramirez5.202.802.201.60. D Witches of O Two129311-hd1-hd2-1½2-3½J. Guzman3.202.403.90. Mo Cerveza12644553-½3-1¾J. Bobroff2.202.90. Toss the Flag126554-½4-hd4-54-9¼S. Larsen2.30. Gothic Girl131233-½3-½55D. Carrillo8.20. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $9.90; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-6) paid $1.20;...
BC-Results Emerald Downs-9-Add

9th_$7,040, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy. Off 6:28. Time 1:18.61. Fast. Also Ran_Sky's the Limit, Pulpit Line, Bethel Ridge, Uncommonblessing, Coastal Affair, Search the Kingdom. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-6-1-1-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $409.98. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-1-1-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $15,338.65. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-1-1-3) 4 Correct Paid $10,505.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $4,283.00. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-2) paid $323.95. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $251.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $189.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-2-5) paid $168.30. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $975,811.
BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-8-Add

8th_$31,000, alc, 3YO up, 11/8mi, tf., clear. Off 5:25. Time 1:51.21. Firm. Scratched_Gallant Warren. Also Ran_Enos Slaughter, Bottle of Smoke, Table for Ten, Going Away Party, Wine and Whisky, Shot of a Lifetime, Que Sera Sir Ralph. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $15.95. Daily Double (8-7) paid $16.80. $1 Exacta (7-6) paid $12.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-5-11) paid $44.88. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-5) paid $48.85.
BC-Results Black Foot

1st_$1,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f, clear. Off 12:24. Time 1:78.27. Fast. Also Ran_Cruisin Kenly. Exacta (1-2) paid $11.60. Quinella (1-2) paid $10.80. Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $19.20. TOT $29,025. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Entries Presque Isle Downs

1st_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. Bali Beach120Indyzan117. The Peninsula120The Region120. Insaciable Prince120Optigogo120. Mark the Moose120. 5th_$32,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6f. Foltynewicz121Shoot Your Cuffs121. Summerfest120Pure...
Alabama St. 14, Miles 13 OT

MILES_Parker 5 run (kick blocked) ALST_Merritt 1 run (Diancou kick) RUSHING_Miles, Do. Edwards 20-107, Ja. Parker 9-34, Ki. Davis 9-13, My. Trujillo 1-12, Cl. Newell III 5-4. Alabama St., Ez. Gray 10-67, Ry. Nettles 9-42, Ja. Merritt 12-22, My. Crawley 1-5, Te. Ellis 0-(minus 13. PASSING_Miles, Ja. Parker 2-6-0-22, Cl....
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

Soto p000000--- Candelario 3b312211.280. a-grounded out for Brach in the 8th. b-walked for Naquin in the 8th. c-flied out for Garrett in the 9th. E_Votto (6). LOB_Detroit 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Baddoo (20). 3B_Candelario (3). RBIs_Candelario 2 (55), Haase (54), Schoop (73). SB_Grossman (16). SF_Haase. Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1...
Patrick Cantlay wins FedEx Cup; Europe leads Solheim Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay delivered the goods again, this time with a 6-iron instead of a putter. “Patty Ice” was just a clutch with a $15 million shot that allowed him to hold off Jon Rahm and win the FedEx Cup on Sunday. In a tense duel with the...
Atlanta 9, Colorado 2

A-grounded out for Goudeau in the 5th. b-popped out for Morton in the 8th. c-flied out for Bowden in the 8th. d-flied out for Sheffield in the 9th. E_Morton (3). LOB_Atlanta 3, Colorado 2. 2B_Soler (4). 3B_Tapia (1). HR_Albies (26), off Feltner; Duvall (31), off Feltner; d'Arnaud (6), off Feltner; Riley (29), off Fernández. RBIs_Albies (89), Riley 3 (87), Duvall 3 (94), d'Arnaud (20), Freeman (73), Rodgers (40), McMahon (69). SF_Riley, McMahon. S_Morton.

