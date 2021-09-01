PID Results Wednesday September 1st, 2021
4th-$29,900, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 46.050, 58.050, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.950. Scratched: Country Ruckus. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Resist the Devil120344-24-hd2-21-1½A. Ayala1.40. Society Boy120623-hd3-11-hd2-2P. Morales0.90. Quiet Amigo120715-2½5-1½3-2½3-2¾W. Alencar21.70. Magicstick1204776-15-24-3¼K. Fox33.40. Moca Monster120166-½76-55-1¼M. Pino24.90. Original Lost Boy124552-1½2-½4-1½6-8¼F. Salazar Becerra23.00. Punx120231-hd1-hd77A. Gallardo6.40. 3 (3)Resist the Devil4.802.202.20.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
