Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Reddit takes action against groups spreading Covid misinformation

By By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter days of controversy over its decision not to crack down on misinformation about Covid-19, Reddit is somewhat backtracking, taking action against dozens of its groups known as "subreddits." The social media site on Wednesday banned one prominent subreddit called r/NoNewNormal, which described itself as hosting a "[skeptical] discussion of...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Huffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Misinformation#Cdc#Hoaxes#R Nonewnormal#Covid#Cdc#The White House#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
InternetMother Jones

Why Facebook Won’t Stop Pushing Propaganda

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Joyce Jones’ Facebook page is almost an archetype of what the social network is supposed to look like: Pictures of her kids, her kids’ friends, her sports teams, her kids’ friends’ sports teams. Videos of her husband’s sermons at New Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Memes celebrating achievement and solidarity, holiday greetings, public health messages. It’s what Mark Zuckerberg extols when he talks about how his company is all about “bringing people together.”
TechnologyNeowin

Black men identified as "Primates" by Facebook's not so intelligent AI

Face recognition nowadays on various social media, among other places online, is driven by specialist face recognition AI. While AI is generally thought to be getting intelligent over time, sometimes, there can be major mishaps too. In the latest such case, as spotted by The New York Times, the Facebook AI recently identified black men in a Daily Mail Facebook video from June 2020 as "Primates".
Congress & CourtsThe Next Web

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
Entertainmentsvg.com

This Twitch Streamer's Fake Disease Is Causing An Uproar

"Rocket League" player and streamer MsDirtyBird has come under fire for lying about a cancer diagnosis to drive up her engagement on Twitch and social media. A Twitch streamer and former fan of MsDirtyBird, SwornRL, has put together a timeline of the events that led to the streamer's latest apology. As he notes, MsDirtyBird began telling her audience that she had been diagnosed with brain cancer as early as January 2021.
InternetSFGate

Twitter Is Asking Users to Flag Misinformation, Including About COVID and Elections

Twitter is turning to the wisdom of crowds for help in curbing misinformation on the social network. On Tuesday, Twitter announced that is launching the test of a new feature that will let users report posts that “seem misleading,” in the same way it lets people report spam and tweets that are abusive or harmful, or express “intentions of self-harm or suicide.”
Internettennesseestar.com

Twitter Enlists Users to Flag ‘Misleading’ Tweets as Part of Misinformation Crackdown

Twitter announced Tuesday it will test a feature allowing users to report tweets they believe are misleading, as the company cracks down on alleged misinformation. Users in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia will be able to select the “It’s Misleading” option when reporting a tweet, the company announced Tuesday. The social media platform said it may not take direct action on each flagged tweet, but will use the reports to identify misinformation trends.
InternetPosted by
AFP

Twitter allows some users to flag 'misleading' content

Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic. "We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account. Starting Tuesday, a button would be visible to some users from the United States, South Korea and Australia to choose "it's misleading" after clicking "report tweet." Users can then be more specific, flagging the misleading tweet as potentially containing misinformation about "health," "politics" and "other."
Internetwearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Removes Network Of Russian Accounts That Sought To Promote Anti-vaccine Propaganda | Voice Of America

Facebook reported Tuesday that it had removed a network of accounts from Russia that was linked to a marketing company that aimed to recruit influencers to push anti-vaccine content. The social media company said it had banned accounts connected to Fazze, a UK-registered subsidiary of AdNow marketing firm, which primarily operated from Russia, for violating its policy against foreign interference. Facebook said the campaign used its platforms primarily to target audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Company researchers called the campaign a “disinformation laundry,” creating misleading articles and petitions on forums such as Reddit, Medium, and Change.org, and using fake accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to amplify the content. USA Facebook anti-disinformation tools Facebook strengthens its tools to combat misinformation. John F. Burnett reports from Voice of America in Washington, DC Facebook said that while most of the campaign failed, it appeared to be intended to involve paid influencers and these posts attracted “some limited attention.” False claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines have proliferated on social media sites in recent months. Major tech firms like Facebook have come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration of President Joe Biden, who say the spread of lies online about vaccines is making it harder to fight the pandemic. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Proteststechxplore.com

Reddit bans anti-vaccine community after protests over COVID misinformation

Reddit has banned a community linked to misinformation about the COVID vaccine following a series of protests from other subreddits. In a post Wednesday, Reddit said it has permanently banned the subreddit NoNewNormal, which described itself as providing "skeptical discussion" related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reddit said the community engaged...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

As Covid-19 misinformation spreads on social media, experts warn to vet before you share

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with the World Health Organization fear misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccine is keeping people from getting the shot. “In the last four weeks or so, the amount of misinformation that is out there seems to be getting worse, and I think that’s really confusing for the general public,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead for W.H.O.

Comments / 0

Community Policy