The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators open their 2021 season at home against the in-state Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday. The Gators welcome a packed crowd of fans for the first time since the 2019 season, with the 2020 season having restrictions to fans and prospects attending games. The Gators are 29-9 under Coach Mullen since he took over the program. The Gators are coming off an 8-4 season in 2020, where the team played an all SEC schedule during a year things were changed up a bit due to COVID-19. This match up will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in The Swamp and will broadcast on SEC Network.