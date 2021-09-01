Cancel
Tennessee State

Sorority chapter donates almost $36K to Childhelp TN

WBIR
 4 days ago

The University of Tennessee Kappa Delta Chapter donated almost $36,000 on Wednesday to Childhelp Tennessee's mental health services.

The donation will go to add a health therapist to work with at-risk, neglected and abused children in Knox County.

UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said she was proud of the donation and that it demonstrates how young Vols are living out a pledge to give back.

On hand for the donation besides Plowman were UTK Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen, Childhelp Tennessee staff and members of the UTK Kappa Delta Chapter.

"New students take a pledge to be a volunteer, to take a torch, to light the way in service and leadership to others," Plowman said. "They promise to do that, and here's an example of them doing just that. And I know each of these women work on it in small ways. But for a whole organization to say this is what we're going to do. I'm proud of them."

Childhelp advocates for and helps at-risk, neglected, and abused children.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorority#Mental Health Services#University Of Tennessee#Charity#Childhelp Tennessee#Ut Knoxville#Utk
