Expert explains how building mold could impact people's health

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Mass News has received multiple complaints about different buildings with mold problems. We're getting answers on how mold growth in a building could affect peoples’ health.

Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Exposure to mold could result in long-term health issues, experts say

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Exposure to mold could impact your health, and according to an expert, there are long-term consequences of being exposed to it for some time. The expert told 22News that mold is becoming a growing issue in the area and has been for the last 10 years. This isn’t surprising since 22News has reported on the environmental problems inside the courthouse in the past.
