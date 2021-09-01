Cancel
Public Health

Joe Rogan contracts COVID, postpones shows with Dave Chappelle

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle and Joe Rogan have been doing stand-up shows together on and off since December, but they've been forced to postpone the next two, originally scheduled for Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday (9/3) and New Orleans' Smoothie King Center on Saturday (9/4), as Rogan has tested positive for COVID. He shared the news in a video on Instagram, saying, "I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary. I had a headache. I felt just run-down. Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house. Throughout the night, I got fevers, sweats. I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning, got tested. Turns out, I got COVID."

Joe Rogan
Dave Chappelle
