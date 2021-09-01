Cancel
Video Games

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for September 2021

By Kevin Wong
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s back to school time, and for college freshman gamers across the country, a great thing about living on campus is the high-speed internet. One of my fondest college memories is playing Unreal Tournament on LAN; my suitemates and I spent hours sniping each other on the Facing Worlds map. And with the pandemic still raging, online gaming is still one of the safest ways to socialize—and hang out with your friends—without risking your health.

Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Rune Factory series 15th anniversary special website & trailer launched

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the Rune Factory series, and Marvelous has launched a special commemorative website to celebrate. Marvelous also shared a trailer that gives us a look back at each entry from the simulation RPG series. Marvelous released the first Rune Factory for Nintendo DS in August...
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the space trucking sim Rebel Galaxy, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too. You’ll soon be able pick up the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired platformer, Yooka-Laylee, and the comic-style strategic shooter, Void Bastards.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With New Stealth Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have six new games to enjoy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC with three new stealth releases, plus two brand new games and a popular sim. Unfortunately, while all six games have been added to the PC version of the subscription service, console players are only getting four of the six games.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Soulworker Announces Konosuba Collaboration, And Yeah, We Shortened The Title For This Headline

Another collaboration is headed to Lion Games' anime MMORPG SoulWorker. Today, the company announced the launch of a collaboration which will bring content inspired by Light Novel IP KonoSuba: God's Blessing on the Wonderful World! to the game. Over the next four weeks, players will be able to complete missions in the "Vagabond of Wonderful World" quest and earn special rewards, including limited edition costumes modeled after KonoSuba characters Kazuma, Megumin, Aqua, and Yunyun. Each costume also comes with a KonoSuba gesture.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamesthebrag.com

Australia may have just accidentally confirmed the release of ‘Halo Infinite’

A rating from the Australian Classification Board has many pundits convinced the release date of Halo Infinite is all but confirmed. While Sony has been releasing a slew of titles so alluring that people have literally been trying to hack retailers for a PS5, The Xbox Series X and S have had a slightly slower start to 2021. That looks set to change however, with the company’s heaviest hitter, Halo Infinite, seemingly mere months away.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Splitgate Reaches 10 Million Downloads, 1047 Plans To Extend Open Beta

1047 Games’ upcoming arena FPS Splitgate has become extremely popular in recent weeks, and the developer took to Twitter to reveal to its fans that it has been downloaded more than 10 million times by fans across multiple platforms. The game is free-to-play, which is a great contributing factor to this popularity.
Video GamesGematsu

Saints Row ‘Rebooting’ website teases August 25 announcement

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have opened a Saints Row teaser website, which contains a brick wall with the graffiti text “Rebooting.”. Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley first posted the website on Twitter, teasing its official announcement for the event on August 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

These Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week (August 24-27)

It's time for another weekly Xbox new releases roundup, and this week is dominated by a few particularly noteworthy launches in the form of EA's Madden NFL 22, along with interactive thriller Twelve Minutes and Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure Recompile, the latter two of which are also releasing as part of Xbox Game Pass.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Here are the best upcoming Japan-inspired/JRPG games for Xbox

One of Xbox fans' longest-running pet peeves of Xbox is the lack of JRPGs and Japan-styled games hitting the platform. With heavy hitters like Shin Megumi Tensei, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Persona 5 skipping Xbox, many anime fans have been pushed to look to competing platforms like the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC over the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S to get their anime fix.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Watch a Warhammer 40,000 animation from Warhammer+ free for a limited time

When it was first rumored that Games Workshop were planning a streaming service, it seemed like kind of a naff deal. We've already got too many TV subscriptions, who wants to sign up for another one? (Even if it did end up providing a refuge for all the fan animators GW hired before the updated IP guidelines cracked down on them?) But Warhammer+ turned out to be more than Netflix with orks, providing access to an archive of magazines and ebooks, in-house hobby shows, premium access to official events, exclusive minis, apps, and so on.

