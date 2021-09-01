Tornado Warning issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Burlington; Camden The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey South central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 642 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Golden Triangle, or near Camden, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing a strong tornado in Gloucester County. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, Magnolia, Beverly, Audubon Park, Wissinoming, Feasterville-Trevose, Barclay-Kingston, Cherry Hill Mall, Golden Triangle and Tacony. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 5. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 349 and 355. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 28 and 40. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 30 and 52. Interstate 676 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN