Special Weather Statement issued for Latimer by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Latimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Latimer County through 615 PM CDT At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Wilburton, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Wilburton... Higgins Damon... Panola MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
