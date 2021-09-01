Eagle Scouts | Court of Honor Ceremony Marks Milestone

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, Troop 342 (formerly 366) held an extra special Eagle Scout Court of Honor at South Pasadena’s War Memorial Building. Troop 342/366 has had many Courts of Honor over its 95 years, even a few at the WMB. What made this event so unique was that the Troop honored eight (8) young men who had earned the Eagle rank over the past unusual year (two others had already left for college and will be honored in December) — more at once than at any one time in its long history.