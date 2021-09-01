Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Pasadena, CA

Eagle Scouts | Court of Honor Ceremony Marks Milestone

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, August 15, 2021, Troop 342 (formerly 366) held an extra special Eagle Scout Court of Honor at South Pasadena’s War Memorial Building. Troop 342/366 has had many Courts of Honor over its 95 years, even a few at the WMB. What made this event so unique was that the Troop honored eight (8) young men who had earned the Eagle rank over the past unusual year (two others had already left for college and will be honored in December) — more at once than at any one time in its long history.

southpasadenan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pasadena, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
South Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#Cub Scouts#Scouting#Eagle Service Project#Board Of Review#Service Projects#Project Linus#Eagle Awards#Nest#Eagle Scout#Eagles Scouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. evacuates 4 more Americans out of Afghanistan, official says

WASHINGTON — The United States facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens by overland route from Afghanistan on Monday, a senior State Department official said. The news came while Secretary of State Antony Blinken was en route to Doha, Qatar, just days after the U.S. withdrew all troops out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy