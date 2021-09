Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-031-070130- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0043.000000T0000Z-210907T0600Z/ /LTFN4.2.ER.210902T0213Z.210904T0315Z.210907T0000Z.NO/ 926 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Little Falls. * Until late tonight. * At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.5 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 8.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, The lower end of East-Holsman Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of Hoffman Grove in Wayne sustain some nuisance flooding. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Two Bridges in Wayne are flooded. The lower end of Bergen Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.6 feet on 03/24/2010. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Passaic River Little Falls 7.0 7.5 Mon 8 am 6.6 6.0