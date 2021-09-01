Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

10 Southern California Ecological Reserves Among 33 To Be Closed Through Sept. 17

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kQcD_0bjvD9Ix00

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Following in the footsteps of the U.S. Forest Service, the California Department Of Fish and Wildlife says 33 of its wildlife area and ecological reserves across the state will be closed through mid-September due to the heightened risk of wildfire.

The majority of the Fish and Wildlife properties that are immediately adjacent to the state’s national forests that will be closed through Sept. 17 are in Northern California. However, 10 in Southern California are among the reserves that will be closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZuvU_0bjvD9Ix00

(credit: California Department of Fish & Wildlife)

Most of those ecological reserves are in San Diego County, alongside the Cleveland National Forest – Plaisted Creek, Sycuan Peak, Boden Canyon, and Boulder Creek. Riverside County’s Carrizo Canyon and San Bernardino County’s Baldwin Lake, Orange County’s Coal Canyon, and Ventura County’s Coldwater Canyon Ecological Reserve will also be closed.

While several wildfires are burning throughout California, the most concerning at the moment is the Caldor Fire threatening Lake Tahoe.

Comments / 0

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
City
Boulder Creek, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
Lake Forest, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Cbsla#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Scorching Heat To Bring Triple-Digit Temps To Southland On Labor Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue to roil the Southland through Monday’s Labor Day holiday, with several areas under heat advisories, and critical fire conditions in place through Tuesday. Crowds at the Santa Monica Pier on Sept. 5, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Getty Images) Heat advisories are in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the Santa Clarita Valley, where high temperatures are expected to range between 100 and 105 degrees. In the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, highs between 96 and 106 were forecast. A heat advisory for the San Fernando expired Sunday,...
Costa Mesa, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Brush Fire In Costa Mesa Park

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly knocked down a brush fire which broke out in a park in Costa Mesa Monday morning. Sept. 6, 2021. (Costa Mesa FD/Twitter) The fire was reported in Talbert Regional Park, located in the 200 block of Victoria Street, at about 6:30 a.m. Costa Mesa Fire Department crews, along with the Orange County Fire Authority and Newport Beach and Huntington Beach fire departments, responded to find the blaze burning in heavy brush. With the help of water-dropping helicopters, crews had the fire contained by 7:30 a.m. The fire burned a 60-by-60-foot area, according to CMFD Capt. Joseph Noceti. There was no word on a cause. There were no reported injuries. Scorching hot temperatures coupled with low humidity levels have elevated the wildfire risk throughout the Southland region over Labor Day weekend. Firefighters also extinguished a small brush fire which erupted Monday in the Angeles National Forest about 20 miles north of La Verne.
La Verne, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Small Brush Fire Breaks Out In Angeles National Forest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a small brush fire which sparked in the Angeles National Forest Monday morning. Sept. 6, 2021. (CBSLA) The East Fire was reported in dense brush and rugged terrain sometime before 8:15 a.m. on East Fork Road, about a mile north of Glendora Mountain Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The area is located about 20 miles north of La Verne. L.A. County Fire Department sent about 110 personnel to assist USFS crews in the firefight, along with water dropping helicopters. By 9 a.m. forward progress on the fire had been halted after it had burned about four acres. The U.S. Forest Service tweeted that the cause was still under investigation “despite rumors of an arrest.” All national forests in California were closed to visitors last week because of the wildfire concerns brought on by the hot and dry conditions. The Angeles National Forest will remain closed through at least Sept. 17. Scorching hot temperatures coupled with low humidity levels have elevated the wildfire risk throughout the Southland region over Labor Day weekend.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Health Officials Warn Of High Levels Of Bacteria At Some LA County Beaches

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials this weekend warned of high levels of bacteria at certain Los Angeles County beaches. The warning encompassed the following locations: • Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey; • Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach; • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; and • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach. Officials were urging the public to exercise caution if they planned to enter the water. A similar warning had been canceled for the Santa Monica Pier.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Beach Warnings Issued At Four Sites For High Bacteria Levels

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning people about high bacteria levels at four area beaches. People are urged to use caution if they are planning to swim, surf or play in ocean waters at the following locations: — Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey; — Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach; — Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; — Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach. The department said the warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. A similar warning was lifted for the Santa Monica Pier. Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at 1-800- 525-5662, or here.
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

All National Forests In Calif. Closed Through Sept. 17 Due To Wildfire Concerns

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The United States Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests will temporarily close over wildfire concerns until September 17. “If we don’t have tens of thousands of people spread out amongst the forests in Southern California, we don’t have that risk that our visitors are going to be trapped,” said John Miller, a spokesperson with the Angeles National Forest. The closure went into effect on Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. and will last through Sept. 17 at 11:59 p.m. However, with the Santa Ana winds expected, the forest closures could last longer. “We made the difficult decision to temporarily close all National Forests in CA in order to better provide public & firefighter safety due to extreme fire conditions, the USFS said. The San Bernardino National Forest is part of this closure. As a result, State Route 2 from Big Pines west of Wrightwood to the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles County is shut down for the duration of the closure.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Concerns Grow That Labor Day Weekend Could Spur Another COVID-19 Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There were growing concerns that the holiday weekend could spur another COVID-19 surge. National cases topped one million this week, nearly ten times the number of weekly cases from July 4th. The U.S. has the highest daily case count in the world. Still, millions were on the move this holiday weekend as the CDC urged the unvaccinated to skip holiday travel. The number of kids and teens in hospitals was five times higher than when summer began. In Los Angeles County, a little more than 2,000 cases were reported Saturday, with a 170 cases of the Mu variant since June. The Mu was first identified in Columbia back in January and is believed to be more contagious and potentially more resistant to vaccines. Health officials were urging everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.
Posted by
CBS LA

LAFD Crews Extinguished Saturday Brusher At Hansen Dam

HANSEN DAM (CBSLA) – A small brush fire that ignited at the Hansem Dam Saturday was extinguished by firefighters in about 30 minutes. The blaze was reported at around 2:32 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Osborne Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. A crew of 36 firefighters had knocked the brusher down by just after 3 p.m., Stewart said, and the size of the burn was restricted to one-eighth of an acre. No structures were threatened or damaged and no injuries were reported.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Navy Shifts To Recovery Of 5 Sailors In Helicopter Crash Near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crew members of an MH-60S helicopter crash deceased, officials said. Saturday, search and rescue efforts shifted to recovery operations. The Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 was conducting routine flight operations from USS Abraham Lincoln when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego Tuesday. The transition to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts, which included 34 search and rescue flights, and five search helicopters. The identities of the Sailors are being withheld pending notification of their families. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aided in the effort. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Buena Park, CAPosted by
CBS LA

SoCal Recall Election Polls Officially Open For Voters Saturday Morning

BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – With the California recall election just 10 days away, people who preferred to visit voting booths in-person got their chance as the polls officially opened Saturday. The polls in Orange County officially opened at 8 am Saturday. At the Buena Park Community Center, signs to help voters navigate the building were put up. “My family’s from Cuba. We’re not allowed to vote over there, and right here, it’s a beautiful thing, even if we don’t agree or anything on politics,” voter Ricky Garcia said. Voters who prefer to vote in person were able to head to their polling place...
Norco, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Car Cruise In Inland Empire To Honor 13 Service Members Killed In Afghanistan

NORCO (CBSLA) — A car cruise will be held Sunday in the Inland Empire to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan last week. Up to 200 cars are expected at the event, which starts at 10 a.m. (credit: CBS) Thirteen cars will lead the cruise through a 28 mile course through Corona, Riverside and Norco. Among those killed were four service members from California.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County Department Of Public Health On Saturday Reported 2,097 New COVID-19 Cases And 36 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,097 new infections of COVID-19, 36 additional deaths and 1,593 coronavirus-related hospitalizations. While the Delta variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the county, health officials have confirmed the presence of the highly contagious Mu variant, which may be able to evade currently available vaccines. According to the county Department of Public Health, 167 Mu variants have been detected in the county, all between June 19 and Aug. 21, with most of them found in July. Whether the Mu variant is actually more contagious, deadly or resistant to treatments and vaccines than other strains of COVID-19, county officials said additional research is needed to before those determinations can be made. COVID-19 Daily Update:September 4, 2021New Cases: 2,097 (1,416,919 to date)New Deaths: 36 (25,434 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 1,593 pic.twitter.com/ZlOdVF2TJF — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 4, 2021
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

Cybersecurity Experts Call For Audit Of California Recall Election After Copies Of Dominion Software Released Publicly

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Election security experts are calling for an audit of California’s upcoming recall election for governor after copies of software used to run elections in some counties were released publicly. A letter to California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber says the “illegal public release” occurred about three weeks ago of binary images of the Dominion election management systems software. According to the Associated Press, the release happened at an event last month organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. “While the software versions are not identical to those used in California, differences are relatively minor: the release materially...
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Lawsuit Filed Against Coast Guard On 2-Year Anniversary Of Conception Dive Boat Fire That Killed 34 Off Santa Barbara Coast

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The families of 34 people who died a dive boat fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island exactly two years ago have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Coast Guard. FILE — The burned out wreckage of the “Conception” on Sept. 12, 2019, at Port Hueneme, Calif. The dive boat caught fire off the Santa Barbara coastline on Sept. 2, 2019, and sank, killing 34 people aboard. (CBSLA) The federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Wednesday alleges the Coast Guard failed to enforce regulations and allowed the vessel to operate with electrical and safety problems that resulted...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS LA

Caldor Fire Update: Crews Take Advantage of Weather, Increase Containment

STATELINE, Nevada (CBS SF) — Evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County Wednesday as the huge Caldor Fire advanced, pushed by strengthening afternoon winds tossing ember clouds well ahead of the control lines and igniting spot fires. Hundreds of firefighters were battling the wildfire near the Kirkwood ski resort, on the eastern edge approaching the Heavenly Valley ski resort and the Nevada state line, and near Wrights Lake off Highway 50. Cal Fire said Wednesday afternoon evacuation warnings were expanded in Alpine County to include: The area from Picketts Junction south on Highway 88 to Forestdale Road. Northeast to Hawkins Peak to the Highway...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

COVID-19 Mu Variant Potentially Able To Evade Vaccines And Is Present In LA County, Health Officials Say

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Though the Delta variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, health officials on Friday confirmed the presence of the new, highly contagious Mu variant, which is also described as highly contagious and potentially able to evade vaccines. The LA County Department of Public Health said it has so far detected 167 cases of the Mu variant, all between June 19 and Aug. 21, with the majority of those infections discovered in July. Officially labeled a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization, the Mu variant was first found in Colombia in January. It has...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Orange County’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped by more than 20 Wednesday, while the Orange County Health Care Agency reported four more deaths that occurred this month due to the virus. The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals was 534 as of Wednesday, down from 556 on Tuesday, while the number of intensive care unit patients with the virus dropped from 150 to 149. The county has 22.2% of its ICU beds available and 68% of its ventilators, according to OCHCA figures. According to weekly numbers released on Tuesdays, the county’s average daily case rate per 100,000 residents dropped...
EconomyPosted by
CBS LA

Amid High Fire Danger, Some Insurers Cancelling SoCal Residents Homeowners’ Policies

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – As wildfires rage in Northern California, some local residents are seeing their homeowners insurance policies cancelled by insurers. The state’s insurance commissioner has put insurers on notice that they are not allowed to cancel policies in areas where there has been a state of emergency declared, but that edict does not include any Southern California zip codes. Heather Braca lives in an unincorporated part of Chatsworth. Earlier this summer, she got notice that her home insurer was cancelling her policy. “We actually did not find we weren’t getting renewed until we tried to refinance, and they needed a copy of...
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Pair Of Orphaned Bear Cubs Brought To Ramona Wildlife Center After Getting Too Close To Humans In Tulare County

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A pair of orphaned bear cubs who were getting too close to humans in Northern California have a new home at the Ramona Wildlife Center in San Diego. (credit: San Diego Humane Society) California Department of Fish and Wildlife brought the cubs to the Ramona Wildlife Center – which is run by the San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team — on Aug. 18, after they were captured in the Three Rivers area, near Sequoia and Kings National Park, in Tulare County. They had been spotted without their mother and getting too close to humans, even allowing people...
Posted by
CBS LA

One Killed When Vehicle Goes Over Side of Freeway In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) – A person was killed Saturday when a vehicle went over the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, south of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway. The crash occurred a little before 7:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the victim was trapped inside the vehicle, the CHP said. A Sigalert was issued at 7:52 a.m. closing the number two and three lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway for approximately 90 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy