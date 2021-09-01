10 Southern California Ecological Reserves Among 33 To Be Closed Through Sept. 17

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Following in the footsteps of the U.S. Forest Service, the California Department Of Fish and Wildlife says 33 of its wildlife area and ecological reserves across the state will be closed through mid-September due to the heightened risk of wildfire.

The majority of the Fish and Wildlife properties that are immediately adjacent to the state’s national forests that will be closed through Sept. 17 are in Northern California. However, 10 in Southern California are among the reserves that will be closed.

Most of those ecological reserves are in San Diego County, alongside the Cleveland National Forest – Plaisted Creek, Sycuan Peak, Boden Canyon, and Boulder Creek. Riverside County’s Carrizo Canyon and San Bernardino County’s Baldwin Lake, Orange County’s Coal Canyon, and Ventura County’s Coldwater Canyon Ecological Reserve will also be closed.

While several wildfires are burning throughout California, the most concerning at the moment is the Caldor Fire threatening Lake Tahoe.