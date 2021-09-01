Cancel
Friendswood, TX

Texas House advances bill to restore money to pay salaries for 2,100 state workers after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Legislature funding

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House on Wednesday gave the preliminary OK to legislation that will, among other things, restore funding for the salaries and benefits of the 2,100 staffers of the Legislative branch after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed those dollars in the next state budget.

www.click2houston.com

