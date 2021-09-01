Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

By Chris Rosvoglou
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...

thespun.com

Comments / 34

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
196K+
Followers
36K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Patriots#Dolphins#American Football#Espn#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Facing The Cowboys

The NFL’s preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on America’s Team in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 9.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Make Decision On Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have strong odds to win the NFC East this year and potentially make a deep playoff run. But they don’t have a perfect roster right now, and they’ve made an interesting contract decision with star running back Ezekiel Elliott to give themselves a boost. According to ESPN’s...
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?

Comments / 0

Community Policy