A field hockey constant: Mae Shoemaker on Acton-Boxborough sideline

If one follows Massachusetts high school field hockey for a while, it is clear that fall brings a few constants. Come late October and early November, no matter who graduated months before, Watertown is always in the tournament equation. Walpole — possibly the only field hockey team in the state to have its own team name, the “Porkers” — will be in contention in D1 South and have quite a deal of fan support. The Capes — both Ann and Cod — produce strong teams who fight to the last second. Somerset Berkley, boys or no boys on the roster, brings a physicality to its deep postseason runs.