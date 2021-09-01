Cancel
Kalamazoo-area church packed with donations for Afghan refugees

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome refugees who have escaped Taliban rule in Afghanistan will soon call West Michigan home. (Sept. 1, 2021)

#Afghan Refugees#West Michigan#Taliban
Homelessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Americans Mixed on Sheltering Afghan Refugees in US

OCEAN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY - Torie Fisher offered her cavernous Backward Flag Brewing Co. in the Jersey Shore community of Forked River as a collection center for donations to Afghan refugees, who had arrived at the nearby U.S. air base. "It's just the human thing to do. They are humans...
ImmigrationABC 33/40 News

'This is about the promise of America': Groups prepare to aid Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As the Biden administration scrambles to get Americans and vulnerable Afghans onto flights out of Kabul before the end of the month, local governments and resettlement agencies in the United States are preparing for an influx of thousands of refugees fleeing the chaos of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Utah...
Montana StateKULR8

IRC gets overflow of donations for Afghan refugees moving to Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Missoula recently received an overflow of donations from Montanans to help welcome Afghan refugees. The IRC got nearly $10,000 in donations after a call on their Facebook page for support. On top of that, they've stocked up on furniture for refugees...
ImmigrationVoice of America

Deportation Centers in Turkey Packed With Afghan Refugees

Deportation centers in Turkey are filled to capacity as refugees from Afghanistan continue to cross the border from Iran by night, hoping to evade police and resettle. As VOA tours a deportation center in Van, officials say they are not sending people back to Afghanistan, but they also have no plans to release detainees. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report from Van, on the Turkish border with Iran.
Homelessdallassun.com

Germany donates USD 2.3Mln to aid Afghan, Iraqi refugees

Tehran [Iran], August 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany contributed USD 2.3 million to support Afghan and Iraqi refugees in Iran, the World Food Program said in a press release on Tuesday. "The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) welcomes a generous Euro 2 million [USD 2.3 million] contribution from the Federal Republic...
Militarystardem.com

Afghan refugees, evacuees to be brought to military bases in U.S.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon has identified four U.S. military bases where an estimated 25,000 Afghan refugees will be housed as evacuations of American and Afghans with special visas continue in Kabul. The U.S. Defense Department has identified Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas;...
ImmigrationWashingtonian.com

You Can Help Afghan Refugees Get Resettled in the DC Area

Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area was already planning to help resettle a lot of Afghan people who’d worked alongside the US military and US government in Iraq before next month, but the fall of Kabul has added extra urgency. “We’ve had about 115 arrivals already. I think we’re expecting another 150″ at the moment, says Kristyn Peck, the group’s CEO. “It’s changing every minute.”
ImmigrationWashington Post

How to help Afghan refugees and those trapped during the Taliban takeover

As militants crowded Kabul streets, thousands of Afghans and people who support them have tried to board flights to escape Taliban rule — but not all have been successful. The result has been a crisis marked by displacement within the country and abroad. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 400,000 people have been forced from their homes since the beginning of the year. They joined 2.9 million Afghans who already have been displaced across the country since the end of 2020.
ImmigrationPosted by
MassLive.com

‘Willing to host a refugee family, reach out’; Airbnb announced they will provide 20,000 Afghan refugees free temporary housing globally

The home rental company, Airbnb, announced Tuesday that they will provide 20,000 Afghan refugees free temporary housing globally after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. The organization’s charitable arm, Airbnb.org, said that the cost of accommodating those fleeing the country will be covered with money from Airbnb as well as its Chief Executive Brian Chesky.
ImmigrationMSNBC

Afghan refugees after the fall of Kabul need a home in America

The rapid fall of Kabul to the Taliban drew immediate comparisons to the scene over 40 years ago when Saigon was captured in the last days of the Vietnam War. The comparison was only amplified as images of Afghans desperately clinging to U.S. planes Monday went viral. For now, let’s...
ImmigrationTODAY.com

How to help Afghan refugees

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left thousands of individuals with no place to turn. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, nearly 400,000 in Afghanistan have been forced from their homes since the beginning of the year. They joined 2.9 million Afghans already displaced across the country since the end of 2020.
Immigrationfox13news.com

States volunteer to take in Afghan refugees

Kabul Airport Thronged by 'Thousands' Desperate to Leave Afghanistan. "Thousands" of people again flocked to the Kabul airport on August 16 in a bid to escape after the Afghan capital fell under Taliban control the previous day, journalist Matthieu Aikins reported. (Credit: Matthieu Aikins via Storyful) The world watched as...
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS DFW

Refugee Services Of Texas Prepares To Resettle 574 Afghan Refugees By Sept. 30

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Refugee Services of Texas has already welcomed 75 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders, their spouses and children. And by the end of September, the organization says 574 will have resettled in the state. Demonstrators protest against Taliban rule in Afghanistan and the treatment of Afghan asylum seekers in India outside the office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (credit: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images) RST is working with the U.S. government to offer protection and resettlement of the hundreds of Afghans refugees fleeing their country now that the Taliban have taken over. It said all Afghans who have received SIVs have undergone security background checks and health screenings. Here is a breakdown of how SIV holders were placed in four different Texas cities. Thirty-five went to Austin, 19 to Dallas, 10 are in Fort Worth and 11 were resettled to Houston, according to Russell Smith, LMSW, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas.    

