NFL

Rebuilding Eagles aim to find out about Jalen Hurts

By ROB MAADDI
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the moment Carson Wentz was traded to Indianapolis, there's been speculation the Eagles would trade for Deshaun Watson or another high-profile quarterback. While they signed former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco in March and traded for Gardner Minshew last week, the starting job belongs to Jalen Hurts. Hurts took...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

Brandon Brooks
Jason Kelce
Carson Wentz
Joe Flacco
Devonta Smith
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni says DeVonta Smith reminds him of Keenan Allen

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Sure, it would have been great to see Hurts get a chance to connect with first-round pick DeVonta Smith, who made his debut after fighting through some health stuff. Especially on a night when Smith got a lot of run. But the Heisman winner has already flashed enough in practices to look the part, and the excitement about him is very real. “He is such a polished young receiver,” Sirianni told me. “I haven’t seen a young receiver this precise since being in San Diego with Kennan Allen in 2013.” High praise. He and Hurts will make for some very entertaining watches. Of course, the evaluation of the quarterback will continue. I wouldn’t anticipate any proclamations just yet. Philly’s aggressive general manager Howie Roseman is always up for a blockbuster should there be a trade to be made for a proven young starter — which seems a stretch at this point. But Hurts is displaying more than sufficient promise to indicate he can win games at this level, and is clearly their best option. [BLG Note: Allen had 105 targets for 71 recs, 1046 yards, and 8 TDs as a rookie when Sirianni was a Chargers offensive quality control coach.]
MLBPosted by
CBS Philly

‘JUST BE YOURSELF’: Former Phillies Skipper Charlie Manuel Has Words Of Wisdom For Eagles New Coach Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel joined CBS3’s Sports Zone show on Sunday night. Aside from talking baseball, the well-respected former skipper gave some words of wisdom for Eagles rookie head coach Nick Sirianni. “I would say just be yourself,” Manuel said. “You know just do everything you plan on doing and you gotta win it. When you start winning, keep things even keel. The better you get the more the people are going to understand what kind of coach you are and basically how you can handle your team.” Manuel went on to mention that Sirianni and the Eagles’ success and winning is what will draw people to the “ballpark,” or in other words Lincoln Financial Field. “He’ll have to win I believe that,” Manuel said. During the Sports Zone segment, Manuel also discussed the Phillies playoff chances. He believes they can make the playoffs. “I think they can make the playoffs,” Manuel said. “We got to come to the ballpark and play every day to win that game. We got 35 games left.” Watch the video above for the full segment with Charlie Manuel. 
NFLWTOP

Jalen Hurts back at practice for the Eagles after illness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts returned to practice Sunday, three days after the Philadelphia Eagles scratched the second-year quarterback minutes before kickoff of a preseason game against New England because of a stomach illness. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts also participated in a walkthrough Saturday that was closed...
NFLinquirer.com

Eagles practice observations: Jalen Hurts returns for intense indoor practice, Miles Sanders’ drops persist

The Eagles had planned to conduct Sunday’s training camp practice under the lights before fans at Lincoln Financial Field, but Hurricane Henri changed those plans. Instead, they had a rare training camp practice indoors at the NovaCare Complex. Here’s what we saw on Sunday. Here are links to Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Let’s get to Day 15′s action.
NFLNBC Philadelphia

Eagles Preseason 2021: Will Jalen Hurts Play Vs. Jets?

Eagles still not sure if Hurts will play in preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts was back at practice on Sunday evening, but the Eagles still aren’t sure whether or not the 23-year-old starting quarterback will play in the preseason finale against the Jets on Friday night.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Jalen Hurts and Eagles discuss his absence from preseason game

Jalen Hurts was a last-second scratch for the Philadelphia Eagles’ second preseason game against the New England Patriots. Hurts took the field, warmed up with the team and was set to take reps with the first-team offense in the game. Instead, the second-year play-caller went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a stomach infection.
NFLAtlantic City Press

Might Jalen Hurts and the 2021 Eagles be Lamar Jackson and the 2019 Ravens?

The list of Philadelphia Eagles running backs who have finished a season with at least 203 carries and 1,269 rushing yards is a short one. LeSean McCoy did it three times. Wilbert Montgomery and Ricky Watters both did it twice. Duce Staley and Brian Westbrook each did it once. Last season, only two running backs in the NFL reached 203 carries and 1,269 yards: Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook.
NFLinquirer.com

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles are healthy, but will Jalen Hurts and Co. be ready without the benefit of preseason? | Jeff McLane

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On a night when the Chiefs started Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles rested Jalen Hurts and their starters in the preseason finale. While that juxtaposition may suggest an editorializing, the Eagles are not alone among NFL teams that have increasingly emphasized health over any value the preseason may have in preparing key players for the regular season.
NFLReading Eagle

McCaffery: Eagles about to find out if Sirianni has a winning plan

An artist, a scholar, a poet of great wisdom, it was Mike Tyson who once provided one of the most famous quotations in sports history. “Everybody has a plan,” he once famously said, “until they get punched in the mouth.”. Nick Sirianni has a plan for the Eagles, detailed and...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Eagles name Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback

For the Philadelphia Eagles’ first game of the 2020 NFL season, rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts was a game-day inactive as the Eagles dressed Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld for a 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team. When the Eagles open the 2021 season on Sept. 12 against the Atlanta...
NFLAsbury Park Press

Eagles finally reveal Jalen Hurts' status, and what 'the world saw' from Joe Flacco

The Eagles solved the two biggest mysteries of the summer by declaring Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback and Jordan Mailata the starting left tackle. Oh, sure, head coach Nick Sirianni made both moves official Tuesday after the Eagles trimmed their roster down to the required 53 players. But it was hardly a mystery.
NFLNFL

HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official: ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is the starting quarterback. Coach Nick Sirianni made the announcement Tuesday, noting that Hurts took all the first-team reps during training camp. "Really, nobody else got any reps with the ones," the first-time head coach said. "And, Jalen's known, 'Hey, nobody...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: How long is Jalen Hurts’ leash in 2021?

It’s officially game week and it showed by the dozens of questions I received for this mailbag call. I answered the first two rounds this weekend. But there were still some left. So let’s get to it. (If I didn’t get to your question this week, my apologies.) I guess...
NFLinquirer.com

Introducing the 2021 Eagles: Turnaround starts with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith

With the music fading on the speakers across MetLife Stadium and fans heading toward the exits, quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were among the last players to leave the field following the Eagles’ tie with the Jets on Aug. 27 in the preseason finale. Sporting quarter-zip hoodies...
NFLinquirer.com

Eagles beat writers EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino discuss their expectations

Our Eagles beat writers Josh Tolentino and EJ Smith have been with the team for five weeks, since the beginning of training camp. They’ve watched quarterback Jalen Hurts work on his craft en route to being named the starter, top draft pick DeVonta Smith rehab from a minor knee injury and be inserted as the No. 1 wide receiver and first-year coach Nick Sirianni implement a new culture across the locker room.

Comments / 0

