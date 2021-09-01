CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Graham Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Identity ‘Toro Gato'

By Samantha Bergeson
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKat Graham is gone--meet Toro Gato. The former "Vampire Diaries" star debuted her true identity during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 31. "I think that we as entertainers have this identity that we have to give to the public and be presentable, and I think sometimes we forget our core and our truth," Toro Gato exclusively explained today. "As our artist, I want to explore that with this Toro Gato project and this entire NFT collection. I wanted to kind of dismantle my former identity."

