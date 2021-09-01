Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge
The New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, N.Y. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.www.bostonglobe.com
