Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, N.Y. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Wade Miley
Person
John Smoltz
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gm#The New York Mets#The New York Post#Amazin Mets Foundation#The Chicago Cubs#The St Louis Cardinals#The Cincinnati Reds#The National League#The Seattle Mariners#The American League#North American#The Mlb Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBNew York Post

Astros vs. Mariners prediction: Houston will sweep Seattle

The Mariners swept the Rangers this week, but are in the process of getting swept by that other team from the Lone Star State, the Astros. Seattle will start Tyler Anderson (6-8, ERA 4.10) on Sunday. Anderson has been stingy, allowing a total of two runs over his last two starts (both vs. the Rangers) covering 11 ²/₃ innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cincinnati Reds get big swings vs. Matthew Boyd, Joe Jimenez to beat Detroit Tigers, 7-4

CINCINNATI — Reliever Joe Jimenez had a chance to keep Saturday's game close, entering in the seventh inning with the Detroit Tigers trailing by one run. Manager AJ Hinch needed Jimenez to face the heart of the Cincinnati Reds' order: Nick Castellanos, Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez. After working a 2-0 count, Castellanos hacked at a slider and went back to the dugout after a flyout.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Take It To The Houser

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Virtually out of nowhere, Adrian Houser authored one of the most dominant...
MLBMySanAntonio

LEADING OFF: Mets acting GM Scott set for DUI court date

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is due in court two days after he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated following a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners’ Yohan Ramirez Showing Shades of Edwin Diaz

After high-profile trade deadline acquisition Diego Castillo hit the Injured List on August 21st, the Seattle Mariners have been calling on several different relievers to pitch in high-leverage situations late in ballgames; one of which has been Yohan Ramirez, the Mariners’ 2019 Rule 5 Draft pick from the Houston Astros.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/6/21: Nick Pivetta, Daniel Vogelbach, and Jonathan Loaisiga

Salvador Perez continues to close in on the Royals’ single-season home run record of 48 as he hits his 41st in the team’s 6-0 win over the White Sox. The Boston Red Sox’s COVID outbreak has made its way to the starting rotation as yesterday’s scheduled starter, Nick Pivetta, joins the 10 other players already on the team’s COVID IL.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners: The underappreciated Kyle Seager

When one thinks of the best players in baseball, Kyle Seager does not come to mind. He has been a solid part of the Seattle Mariners over his career, a former All Star and Gold Glove winner. However, he has generally gone about his career quietly, being overshadowed by other third basemen, and even by his brother – Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.
MLBBless You Boys

Detroit at Cincinnati Preview: Mighty Mize to the rescue!

One thing this weekend series between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds has not been lacking in is offense. After firebombing the redlegs on Friday night, the opponent struck back on Saturday scoring a 7-4 win over the visiting Motor City Kitties to even things up. Matthew Boyd got bit by a dinger once again and, despite getting out to an early lead, just did not have enough to pull this one out.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Loaisiga hits IL, Gsellman starts rehab assignment

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Robert Gsellman began his rehab assignment yesterday with the...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy