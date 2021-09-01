Cancel
Lakewood, CA

Week 2: Daily Breeze previews of Thursday’s top high school football games

By Damian Calhoun
Daily Breeze
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANNING (1-0) at PENINSULA (1-1), 3 p.m. Outlook: The Panthers are in their third game of the season. After dropping their opener to Dominguez, they bounced back with a 21-12 win over Lakewood last week. Kyle Krafic rushed for 109 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns to lead the Panthers. Peninsula gained 219 yards on the ground. Banning was supposed to play in Week 0, but had an opponent cancel. Last week, the Pilots finally got on the field and routed Cerritos 50-0. Andrew Devoe rushed for three touchdowns and Seth Fao had two rushing scores and hauled in six receptions for 152 yards. The Pilots did this without Jakob Galloway, who should be available this week.

www.dailybreeze.com

