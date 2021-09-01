Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

West Nile virus vs. COVID-19: How to tell them apart

By Peter Vance
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuYxk_0bjvA8Jb00

The state of Texas has reported nine cases of the West Nile virus so far this year, and four of them were reported in Nueces county.

Fever, nausea, and weakness are symptoms that the Nueces County patients with West Nile virus are experiencing. These symptoms are all common among COVID-19 patients as well. Other shared symptoms between the two viruses include headache, tiredness, and body aches.

So how can you tell the difference between the two?

Dr. Fergie, Driscoll Children’s Hospital infectious disease specialist, says there are a few key symptoms to help spot the difference. He says, “with COVID, many times you’re going to have the nasal congestion, the sore throat and the respiratory symptoms that you do not have with West Nile virus.”

Dr. Fergie also says a common symptom of the West Nile virus that is not a sign of COVID-19 is a skin rash.

About 80 percent of those who do get West Nile virus will not experience any symptoms and may not even know they have it.

Ways to guard yourself from the West Nile virus are to wear bug spray and long clothing, and to get rid of any standing water that attracts mosquitoes.

Doctors do not expect West Nile cases to contribute to the overflow of hospital patients.

“It is not going to overwhelm the hospital like COVID,” Dr. Fergie says. “One patient now in this situation adds perhaps a little bit more stress to some of the institutions.”

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Nueces County, TX
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fergie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Nile#Covid 19#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Delta plus variant is still very new to medical experts

As the Coastal Bend is experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, a new variant known as the Delta plus variant has appeared in our area. The new variant is a sub-variant of the regular delta strain, health experts don't know how exactly it affects the human immune system just yet but believes symptoms could be the same as the Delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy