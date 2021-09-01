Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, CO

Aurora Police Officers, Medics Indicted By Grand Jury In Elijah McClain’s Death

By CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPgWf_0bjv9wv400

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Aurora police officers, one former Aurora police officer and two Aurora Fire Rescue medics face criminal charges in connection with the 2019 death of Elijah McClain . A statewide grand jury returned 32 charges in all, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, against the five men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0ufz_0bjv9wv400

Phil Weiser (credit: CBS)

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the charges nearly nine months after the grand jury began meeting and just over two years after McClain’s death.

“We’re here today because Elijah McClain is not here and he should be.”

The 23-year-old died after a violent encounter with police, who were responding to a call of a man who appeared sketchy. McClain was walking home when the officers put him in two chokeholds and tackled him.

According to the indictment, the three officers held McClain on the ground and “remained on top of him… despite pleas that he could not breathe. None of the officers checked his pulse or monitored his airway, breathing, or circulation.”

When paramedics arrived, they diagnosed him with excited delirium and injected him with 500 mg of the sedative ketamine.

(credit: CBS)

The indictment states the dosage was “appropriate for a patient who weighed 77 pounds or more” and that paramedics “made no attempt to obtain his consent… did not properly monitor him…” and he “suffered multiple predictable complications” and “never regained consciousness.”

The Adams County District Attorney at the time decided against charges.

Weiser called the DA’s review limited, “Whenever a person dies after an encounter with law enforcement, the community deserves a thorough investigation and justice. As our department conducted its work, it became clear we needed the grand jury and its enhanced investigative powers to obtain documents and to compel testimony from witnesses that would otherwise, we wouldn’t be able to obtain using ordinary investigative techniques.”

While it is highly unusual for an AG’s office to handle homicides, Weiser says his office will prosecute the case, “Our goal is to seek justice for Elijah McClain, for his family and friends, and for our state.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKDgf_0bjv9wv400

Elijah McClain (credit: CBS)

The AG’s office is conducting a separate investigation to determine if Aurora police and fire have “a pattern and practice” of violating people’s civil rights.

Wednesday evening, four of the five Aurora first responders turned themselves into Glendale Police. Former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, Officer Nathan Woodyard and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec turned themselves in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbE4w_0bjv9wv400

(from left to right) Jeremy Cooper, Peter Cichuniec, Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard (credit: Glendale Police)

The status of the fifth person named in the indictment, Randy Roedema, is not known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Glendale, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Sedative#Aurora Police Officers#Aurora Fire Rescue#Da#Ag#Glendale Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Indiana County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Arrested, Facing Charges After Traffic Stop Leads To Discover Of Multiple Bricks Of Heroin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Indiana County woman is behind bars after a traffic stop led police to discover three bricks of heroin inside the vehicle she was driving. According to the Kiski Township Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at the Apollo-Ridge School complex around midnight. During that traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Teanna Watkins, of Indiana, Pa. (Courtesy: Kiski Township Police) While searching the vehicle, the officer discovered three bricks, or 150 bags of heroin inside the vehicle. Watkins was taken into custody and taken to the Kiski Township Police Department. Police then discovered additional heroin and drug paraphernalia hidden inside Watkin’s clothing. Watkins is being held in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment on possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Public SafetyKRGV

Gulf Cartel leader arrested

The head of the criminal group in Matamoros is now sitting behind bars, according to Mexican officials. Oscar Antonio "L", also known as Ciclon 89, was arrested on murder charges. Tamaulipas police special forces led the capture Sunday night at the entrance to Playa Baghadad near the coast. He was...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Former officer charged in George Floyd death opposes cameras at his trial

An attorney for former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is asking a judge to prohibit camera access and public livestreaming of his client's trial next year, an about-face from his previous stance. Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett filed a motion Tuesday asking Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to order...
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Officer Francine Martinez Terminated From Aurora Police Department For Not Stopping, Not Reporting Excessive Force

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department has terminated the employment of an officer accused of not intervening in an alleged case of excessive force — and not reporting it afterwards. Francine Martinez, 40, is now facing one charge of failing to intervene and a second charge of failing to report the use of force. Francine Martinez (credit: Arapahoe County) UPDATE: Suspect Said ‘You’re Killing Me’ As Aurora Police Officer John Haubert Pistol-Whipped And Strangled Him The charges stem from an incident Friday, July 23. Sources familiar with the case say Martinez was involved in a struggle with a suspect when officer John Haubert intervened and allegedly used excessive force on the suspect. Officer Haubert, 39, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a second felony assault charge of strangulation, and felony menacing — as well as official misconduct and official oppression, both misdemeanors. The suspect suffered cuts and bruises in the incident and law enforcement contacts indicated there is videotape of the altercation.  
Atlanta, GAwrbl.com

Former District Attorney Jackie Johnson indicted on charges of Violation of Oath of Public Officer and Obstruction of a Police Officer in connection to Ahmaud Arbery killing

ATLANTA, GA (WRBL) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of former District Attorney Jackie Johnson on charges of Violation of Oath of Public Officer and Obstruction of a Police Officer. According to the indictment, which was released on Sept. 2, 2021, the charges are related to the...
Jefferson County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Animal Rights Lawyer Jennifer Emmi Gets 10 Years In Prison In Murder-For-Hire Case

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Jennifer Emmi, a well-known Colorado animal rights attorney and media personality, was sentenced to 10 years on Monday, after agreeing to a plea bargain with Jefferson County prosecutors. Emmi, 43, was jailed in January in Jefferson County after being charged with attempting to hire a hit man to murder her husband’s girlfriend. Jennifer Emmi (credit: Jefferson County) Emmi was sentenced on nine counts in three separate cases on Monday, including stalking, retaliation against a witness or victim, felony menacing, and assault. She has already spent seven months in jail. The prosecution added during the sentencing hearing that Emmi also threatened...
Public SafetyBBC

Police officer and son's deaths in Kidderminster were murder-suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son are being treated as a murder-suicide, police have said. David Louden, 39, and his son Harrison were found at their home in Kidderminster on Friday. West Mercia Police said following post-mortem examinations it was now treating Harrison's death as murder,...
Minneapolis, MNblavity.com

Ex-Cop Kim Potter, Who Said She Meant To Use Taser In Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright, Charged With 1st Degree Manslaughter

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop, is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, the Associated Press reported. While first-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, second-degree manslaughter, which was her first charge, carries a maximum penalty of 10...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Jamal Smith, Of Chicago, Charged In Fatal Highway 169 Shooting Of Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty-three-year-old Jamal Smith, of Chicago, has been formally charged in the fatal Highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer. Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden announced that on Aug. 24, officials arrested Smith in Decatur, Illinois. He is now charged with second-degree murder and aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact. Fadden said police had spent more than 1,500 hours on the case, with his office receiving more than 400 tips from the public. The investigation is still open and active. “This has been an all-hands approach,” Fadden said. “This...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist

Two Texas police officers, including one already under a murder indictment, were indicted Friday in the July 2019 shooting of an Austin scientist reported having a mental health crisis.A special Travis County grand jury indicted Austin police officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the shooting death of Mauris de Silva. The shooting happened after neighbors in a deluxe downtown condominium building reported de Silva was having a psychotic break and holding a knife to his neck.According to police reports, Taylor, Krycia and a third officer confronted de Silva and told him to...
Law Enforcementcoloradonewsline.com

Aurora police officer fired for failing to intervene in violent July arrest

An Aurora police officer has been fired for failure to intervene after a fellow officer violently detained an unarmed man in July. Officer Francine Martinez was fired on Thursday after an internal investigation found that she failed to intervene when former officer John Haubert beat, choked and pistol-whipped an unarmed civilian on July 23 while responding to a trespassing call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy