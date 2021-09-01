Cancel
Texas State

How restrictive is Texas’ latest abortion law? A state-by-state look

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Senate Bill 8 officially became law on Wednesday, restricting abortions once a heartbeat is detected in patients, with some identified as early as six weeks post-fertilization. The latest law is deemed the most restrictive abortion legislation nationally. In addition to banning abortions once a heartbeat is detected,...

Comments / 4

Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateKXAN

Satanic Temple set to challenge Texas abortion law on freedom of religion grounds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ controversial fetal heartbeat bill may have many fans among some religious communities — but the Satanic Temple isn’t among them. The religion, which does not have or believe in gods, filed a letter with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to request its members have access to abortion pills on grounds of freedom of religion, Fortune reports.
Women's HealthAustin American-Statesman

'Enough is enough': Texas Medical Association opposes new abortion restrictions

Texas' largest medical association is opposing a new state law prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, saying in a strongly worded statement the law will "normalize vigilante interference in the patient-physician relationship." Leaders for the Texas Medical Association, which represents more than 55,000 physicians and medical students...
Texas Statenwahomepage.com

New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics

Even before a strict abortion ban took effect in Texas this week, clinics in neighboring states were fielding growing numbers of calls from women desperate for options. An Oklahoma clinic had received more than double its number of typical inquiries, two-thirds of them from Texas. A Kansas clinic is anticipating a patient increase of up to 40% based on calls from women in Texas. A Colorado clinic that already had started seeing more patients from other states was preparing to ramp up supplies and staffing in anticipation of the law taking effect.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US supreme court refuses to block extreme Texas abortion law

A deeply divided supreme court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, effectively stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 early on Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Jen Psaki calls on Congress to pass law guaranteeing abortion rights in response to Texas ban

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that it was time for Congress to act and codify abortion rights into law after the US Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to Texas’ new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they’re pregnant.At a daily news briefing on Wednesday, Ms Psaki said that passing legislation at the federal level defining a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion was the best way to guarantee such rights for women everywhere in the country.“As the president committed on the campaign trail...codifying Roe v...
Politicslocaldvm.com

Virginians react to Texas’ anti-abortion laws

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — One of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans just went into effect in Texas, but Virginians are rallying to protect abortion rights. “This Texas law makes your abortion everyone’s business but your own,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia. With this new...
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Texas Stateinsurancebusinessmag.com

Washington State insurance commissioner slams Texas anti-abortion law

Amid the controversy caused by Texas passing a new law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kriedler has issued a statement denouncing the legislation. In addition to prohibiting abortion after a set period of time, the new Texan law also allows private...
Texas Stateoklahoman.com

What is Roe v. Wade and how could the Texas abortion law affect it?

A Texas law banning most abortions that took effect Wednesday after the Supreme Court declined to block its enforcement may challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that gave people the right to access the procedure, nationwide. The restrictive "fetal heartbeat bill" bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy regardless...

