Kelly Ripa is working through her empty-nest syndrome by sharing a throwback photo of her three children on their first day of elementary school, way back in 2008. “#tbt 2008 First day of school,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host captioned the image of husband Mark Consuelos posing with their three children, Michael, now 24, Lola, now 20, and Joaquin, now 18, when they were young. Earlier this week, the married couple shipped their youngest child off to the University of Michigan, memorialized by a selfie of them collapsed on a couch. “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing,” wrote Ripa. The couple’s other two children chose New York University, where Lola is a junior and Michael just graduated.