United Way of Door County is offering a chance for you to get together with parents from the community to talk about concerns with the upcoming school year. The two events held this week will be an opportunity for you to share and receive strategies for helping your child succeed in school as the pandemic continues. Chad Welch, the community impact coordinator for education at United Way, expressed the goal of the meeting is to give parents a safe space to share their feelings and speak to others about worries with the school year just around the corner.